Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.99

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 13584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.29.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

