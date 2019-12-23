Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MMX stock opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.12. Minds Machines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

Get Minds Machines Group alerts:

In other Minds Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,135,000 shares of company stock worth $12,810,000.

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.