Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.52

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 582575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

