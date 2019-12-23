Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.