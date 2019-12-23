Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura increased their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.13. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $245,106.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,026.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,597,478. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

