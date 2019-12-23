MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

MTSC stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other MTS Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. Also, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems in the third quarter worth about $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

