Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Nano has a market capitalization of $90.66 million and $1.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00009076 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Nanex, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,490.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.01745873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.02582955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00556598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00641032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011077 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bitinka, HitBTC, Nanex, OKEx, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Coindeal, Binance, Koinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

