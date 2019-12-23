National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$47.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$40.56 and a 12-month high of C$55.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.93.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

