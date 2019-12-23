National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.86 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

