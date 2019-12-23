National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $41.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,747,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 2,375,331 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 93.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 383,353 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 374,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 76.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 137,411 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.