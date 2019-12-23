National Bank Financial Trims Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Target Price to C$6.00

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

TH opened at C$3.56 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of $273.95 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theratechnologies news, Director Dale Weil acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,866.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,866.20.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

