National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NOV traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 979,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,511. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -310.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

