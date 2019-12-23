Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Aegis reissued a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $336.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.32. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $228,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

