NetKoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. NetKoin has a total market cap of $17,737.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00327777 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003741 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013158 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009549 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.