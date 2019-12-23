Neural Protocol (NRP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 348.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 659.9% higher against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91,999.00 and $1.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00181626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.01168606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00117057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

