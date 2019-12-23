NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 85100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

