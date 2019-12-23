Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

About Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

