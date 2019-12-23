Newton (NEW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.01176706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

