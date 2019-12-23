Nexty (NTY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $67,090.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

