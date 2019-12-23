Nexus Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $69,835.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

