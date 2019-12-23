Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77 to $1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.0% yr/yr to +1.5% yr/yr to $6.515-$6.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

