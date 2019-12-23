Nike (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. Nike has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

