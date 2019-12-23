Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.03. Noble Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 164,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,573. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

