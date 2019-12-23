Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Noble Energy stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 181.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,560 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,692 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 356.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

