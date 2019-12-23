NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $671,895.00 and approximately $24,893.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.06293836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.