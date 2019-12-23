Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $271.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 61.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.