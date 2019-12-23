Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,393.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

