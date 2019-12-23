Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.01

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.01 and last traded at $94.81, with a volume of 144849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

