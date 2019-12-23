Ocado Group (OCDO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ocado Group (LON: OCDO) recently:

12/18/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/12/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/10/2019 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,635 ($21.51) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 876 ($11.52).

12/2/2019 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/29/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Ocado Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 876 ($11.52) price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Ocado Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,255.50 ($16.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.53. Ocado Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 739.80 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Claudia Arney acquired 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,763.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

