ODEM (ODE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $269,382.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $269,382.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

