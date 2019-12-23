ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $304,406.00 and $63,690.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058019 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.01 or 0.99135562 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

