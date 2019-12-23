Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit and Gate.io. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $260,313.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinTiger, FCoin, Huobi, IDEX, LBank, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.