OmiseGO (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48.86 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00008646 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Kyber Network, Coinone and TDAX. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $91.97 million and $48.86 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitBay, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Binance, ABCC, Bit-Z, Zebpay, Tidex, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Koinex, TOPBTC, Braziliex, Neraex, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Huobi, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Coinrail, COSS, IDAX, IDCM, IDEX, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, ChaoEX, Ovis, C2CX, BitForex, DragonEX, Exmo, AirSwap, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Crex24, TDAX, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, BitMart, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, Cryptopia, FCoin, Iquant, B2BX, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Coinone, BigONE, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Kucoin, DDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

