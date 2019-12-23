Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330,776 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.30% of Omnicom Group worth $167,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.83 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

