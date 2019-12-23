ONE Gas Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

ONE Gas stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.24. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

