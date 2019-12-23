Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Ontology has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bibox, Hotbit and Gate.io. Ontology has a market cap of $346.79 million and approximately $80.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Bibox, Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, BCEX, Indodax, BitMart, Koinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

