Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $14.69 on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Orange by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

