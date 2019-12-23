ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.12. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

