OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

