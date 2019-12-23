Ouroboros Price Tops $0.0602 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $218,875.00 and approximately $11,772.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,190,452 coins and its circulating supply is 3,635,796 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

