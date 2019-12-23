P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.23. 6,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a P/E ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 206.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in P H Glatfelter by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 618,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

