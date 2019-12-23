Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.07. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 172,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.