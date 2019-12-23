Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1730000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

