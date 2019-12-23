Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. CL King assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

PZZA opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

