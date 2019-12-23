Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.16

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 16605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.