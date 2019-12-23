Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.59

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.59 and last traded at C$23.57, with a volume of 332441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.03.

Several research firms recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$363.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.66, for a total transaction of C$2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,066,000. Also, Director Ronald Douglas Miller bought 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,863.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Insiders sold 223,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,760 over the last 90 days.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.