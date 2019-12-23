PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of PNRL opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

