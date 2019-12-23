Parkgene Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Parkgene has a market cap of $106,708.00 and $46.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.