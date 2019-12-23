Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will report sales of $142.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the lowest is $142.63 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $528.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

PEGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

