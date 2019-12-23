Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Receives $25.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pattern Energy Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGI opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.00. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

